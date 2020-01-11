Inter Milan Transfer News: Nerazzurri preparing for further talks with Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan are going ahead with their plans for securing Christian Eriksen's signature, with club officials scheduled to continue talks with the player’s agent this weekend, according to Sky Sports.

It is reported that the club officials have met with Eriksen’s representatives on Friday in Milan to present an offer for the Tottenham midfielder. The Dane has entered the last 6 months of his contract, which means that he could be available for the right price in the winter transfer window or could walk away for free from Tottenham in the summer.

Eriksen’s future has been the talk of the town ever since it was clear that he was not interested in extending his stay with the Lilywhites. The Dane is a playmaker par excellence and is capable of turning a game on his own, which means that he is not short of suitors.

He had been central to Tottenham’s resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino and had been excellent last season, helping Spurs reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. Glimpses of his qualities have been evident after Jose Mourinho’s appointment too, so he could be a fantastic addition to any top clubs in Europe at the moment.

Inter Milan leading the race for Eriksen’s signature

Manchester United were among the clubs tracking the Dane for some time now and the Red Devils had been linked with the player before. United even held talks with Eriksen over the summer, but those had not been fruitful and the player ended up staying at Tottenham.

As such, when Eriksen’s future came under the scanner, it was expected that Manchester United would renew their interest in him. The Red Devils have lacked a player of his quality this season and Eriksen has the ability to turn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fortunes around.

However, United have distanced themselves from the player at the moment and have decided against making a bid to bring him to Old Trafford this month. As such, the Nerazzurri are leading the race for Eriksen’s signature at the moment.

