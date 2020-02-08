Inter Milan vs AC Milan: 3 Players to watch out for in the Milan Derby | Serie A 2019-20

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

FC Internazionale to host AC Milan in Serie A

The buzzing atmosphere of a derby day would return to the stands of San Siro when Internazionale host their arch-rival AC Milan this Sunday.

The thing that makes the match a must-watch for the football devotees around the world is that neither teams have lost any of their last five matches in the respective competition.

While Inter are striving to find their past glory by challenging for this season's Scudetto under the management of Antonio Conte, AC Milan are struggling to get themselves back on track after an abysmal start to the season.

According to many, Milan derby has lost a bit of its past glory. However, it is safe to say that the latest inclusion of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Ashley Young (Inter), and Christian Eriksen (Inter) would attract neutral fans to a certain extent.

Not only do the teams rely on individual flashes of brilliance, but they need to showcase proper team-work to get something positive out of a game of this magnitude.

In this piece, let us take a look at those three big names who could play pivotal roles for their respective sides.

#3 Milan Škriniar (Inter Milan)

Milan Skriniar will be pivotal for FC Internazionale's defence

When we talk about the best defenders of the modern era, the name of Milan Skriniar always comes to mind.

Since he joined the Milan club back in 2017 from Sampdoria, the Slovakian international has done a decent job. His defensive attributes have always caught the eyes of rival managers.

Since he has started playing well in Inter's colours, there has not been any transfer window where Skriniar has not been linked with a move away from Inter.

This season, Inter have got the best defensive record in the Serie A so far, conceding only 18 goals from 22 matches. Hence, Skriniar deserves some credit for showcasing outstanding defensive qualities while playing in a three-man defence.

Inter Milan are in the hunt for their first league title since 2009-10 season. As per current standings, Antonio Conte's side are only three points behind the reigning Serie A champions, Juventus. Therefore, every match is a do-or-die one for the Nerazzurri.

When we take a look at Milan's roster, we find that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could prove to be an aerial threat for Skriniar and his fellow defenders. As the 24-year-old has a better record while defending in the air, there is a high probability that the fans would see a healthy competition between Skriniar and Ibrahimovic on Sunday.

