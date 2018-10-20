Inter Milan vs AC Milan: Combined XI of the Derby della Madonnina

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: A best-combined XI of the crosstown rivals

The city of Milan will be at the daggers drawn this weekend as two of its favourite sons Inter and AC, lock horns in the 222nd Derby della Madoninna at the San Siro on Sunday.

Whilst the Nerazzurri's have shrugged off a stuttering start to climb up to third in the standings with 16 points from 8 games, the Rossoneri's are once again struggling to find consistency. A stop-start campaign so far sees them languish 10th in the table and four points off their crosstown rivals. However, the last three games in all competitions have produced convincing results.

So both Inter and AC enter the derby with high spirits and a rich vein of form, something that makes this clash all the more unpredictable and worth looking forward to.

Here's how the current Inter Milan and AC Milan teams would stack up in a combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Handanovic continues to go strong even at 34

Players have come and gone, but the Slovenia international has stood the test of time. He remains Inter's undisputed No.1 choice in goal even after over 250 games since making his debut. That speaks volumes about the player, his longevity and his undeniable talent.

Handanovic may have registered just three clean sheets so far, but he's had a big role to play in the fact that Inter have leaked just six goals in eight games so far. After all, he's made 23 saves so far and proved to be one of the safest pairs of hands in the league. In 11 games against AC Milan, he's lost just twice and maintained four clean sheets too.

The 34-year old would have to muster every ounce of his goalkeeping nous to keep the likes of Higuain at bay.

