Inter Milan vs AC Milan - Combined XI | Serie A 2020-21

The city of Milan will be at the daggers drawn this weekend, as two of its biggest sides, Inter and AC, lock horns at the San Siro stadium in the 226th Derby Della Madonnina on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri boast a superior head-to-head record historically and have also dominated the recent meetings between the two sides, winning each of the last four games in the league. However, the form guide suggests the Rossoneri are the better side heading into this fixture.

They've won each of their opening three games in Serie A so far without conceding a single goal, whereas Conte's side have started the season wobbly in defense, leaking six goals despite picking seven points from a possible nine.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, we look at how Inter Milan and AC Milan would line up in a combined XI.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Donnarumma has over 200 caps for Milan, and he's still only 21!

Samir Handanovic has been one of Serie A's finest goalkeepers over the last decade, but a rusty start to the new season in goal means his opposite number gets the nod here, who hasn't conceded even once in three games so far.

He's been around the block for so long that it's easy to forget Donnarumma is still only 21, but his top-notch performances on the field thoroughly belie his age, while his influence on AC Milan continues to grow year on year.

With 12 clean sheets last season, the Italian international ranked third in the Serie A but led Europe's top five leagues in terms of penalties saves with five! Now in the 2020/21 season, he's already recorded three more clean sheets to his name.