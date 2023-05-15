Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th May 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of semi-final fixtures this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in a crucial clash at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Rossoneri slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spezia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo by a 4-2 margin over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good historical record in the Derby della Madonnina and have won 88 out of the 236 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AC Milan's 79 victories.

Inter Milan have defeated AC Milan on three occasions in all competitions this season and last achieved four victories in a single campaign against the Rossoneri in the 1973-74 campaign.

AC Milan have lost their last three matches against Inter Milan in all competitions and have failed to score in these games despite attempting a total of 31 shots.

Inter Milan are looking to reach a final of the UEFA Champions League for the sixth time in their history and for the first time since they achieved the feat under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

AC Milan have won only one of their last 16 matches as the away side in knock-out matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Rafael Leao has been impressive for the Rossoneri and will look to mark his return with decisive goals this week.

Inter Milan can pack a punch on their day and have come into their own in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand against their local rivals going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 AC Milan

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

