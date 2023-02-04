Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Rossoneri slumped to a stunning 5-2 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to bounce back with a statement this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have managed to improve in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri edged Atalanta to a 1-0 victory in the Coppa Italia this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a slight historical edge over AC Milan and have won 86 out of the 234 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's 79 victories.

AC Milan have lost 67 out of their 178 matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A - they have not suffered more defeats against any other opponent in the competition.

AC Milan have won their last two matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A and could secure three such victories in a row for the first time since 2004.

AC Milan won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin and could complete a league double over Inter Milan for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign.

Inter Milan have lost their last two Serie A matches against AC Milan - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 16 such matches preceding this run.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have struggled to mount a title defense this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Rossoneri were thoroughly outplayed by Sassuolo last week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Inter Milan have stepped up to the plate after the World Cup but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 AC Milan

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

