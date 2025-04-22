Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Inter Milan will invite AC Milan to San Siro in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday. They met in the first leg earlier this month and played out a 1-1 draw.

Inter saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after 13 games last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Bologna in Serie A. They failed to score for the first time since February and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Milan have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. Their unbeaten streak ended after three games last week as they lost 1-0 at home to Atalanta.

Inter last lifted the trophy in 2023, while the Rossoneri have not succeeded in the competition since 2003.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth edition of the Derby della Madonnina this season. The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 243 times in competitive games. Inter have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 91 wins. Rossoneri are not far behind with 81 wins, and 71 games have ended in draws.

Their league meeting in February ended in a 1-1 draw, the same as the first leg.

Milan are unbeaten in their last four meetings against their local rivals, recording two wins.

Inter Milan have not lost at San Siro since a 2-1 loss to AC Milan in Serie A in September.

The Rossoneri have a slight upper hand in Coppa Italia meetings against Inter, recording 10 wins in 28 games, one more than the Nerazzurri.

Inter are unbeaten in their last four Coppa Italia meetings against Milan, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

The Nerazzurri have an impressive home record this season, suffering just one loss at the San Siro, though that loss was registered against AC Milan. They have scored at least two goals in 15 of their last 16 games at the San Siro.

Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski, and Denzel Dumfries were absent against Bologna in Serie A last week and are expected to sit this one out. Alessandro Bastoni was booked last week and will be suspended in the league meeting against Roma, so he should start here.

The Rossoneri have won just one of their last five games, with that win registered away from home. At San Siro, they have won just one of their last six games while drawing three.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kyle Walker have trained with the squad and are in contention to start, barring any late injuries. Emerson Royal is the only confirmed absentee for them at the moment.

While the Rossoneri have an unbeaten record this season in four meetings against the visitors, Inter have a better recent record in the Coppa Italia and should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 AC Milan

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

