Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Inter Milan will square off against arch-rivals AC Milan at the San Siro in an exciting Serie A clash on Saturday.

The Milan-based outfits are the only two teams with a 100% record in Serie A after three games and occupy the top two spots in the league table. This only adds to the anticipation of the first edition of the Derby della Madonnina of the 2023-24 season.

Inter have a perfect record in three games thus far, scoring eight goals without conceding a goal. In their previous outing, Lautaro Martínez's brace and goals from Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoğlu in the first and second halves respectively helped them record a 4-0 home win.

Milan overcame Roma 2-1 in their away game last time around thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leão. Fikayo Tomori was booked twice and is suspended for this crucial match.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 237 times in competitive games across all competitions since 1909. Inter have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 89 wins to their name. Milan are not far behind with 79 wins and 69 games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in 2023 thus far, with Inter having a perfect record in these meetings, outscoring their rivals 7-0.

Both teams have scored eight goals in three league games thus far, which is the joint-best attacking record in the competition. Inter are yet to concede a goal (the only team to do so in Serie A after three games) while AC Milan have let in two goals in that period.

Inter have won 10 of their last 11 Serie A games while Milan have won seven of their last eight league games.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

The Nerazzurri have got the better of their rivals recently, winning all four meetings in 2023 thus far. They have won their last eight games at the San Siro in all competitions and will look to extend that winning form in this match.

There are no injury concerns for Simone Inzaghi heading into the match and he is expected to field a similar starting XI from their 4-0 thrashing of Fiorentina earlier this month.

The Rossoneri have failed to score in six of their last seven meetings against Inter and will look to improve upon that record in this match. In their only game at the San Siro this season, they recorded a 4-1 win over Torino last month.

Veteran striker and top scorer Olivier Giroud sprained his ankle on international duty but has rejoined training and should start in this match. Tomori's absence due to suspension will be an issue for Stefano Pioli but he is expected to give Simon Kjær his first start of the season to replace Tomori.

Though Inter Milan have been the dominant side in their recent meetings against Il Diavolo, both teams will have to deal with players fresh from international duty, which might impact their performances.

With that in mind, we expect the two rivals to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 AC Milan

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes