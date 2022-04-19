Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia is back in action with another round of matches this week as Inter Milan take on AC Milan on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will need to step up in this game.

Inter Milan are in second place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent over the past month. The Nerazzurri eased past Spezia by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Rossoneri defeated Genoa by a 2-0 margin this week and are in impressive form at the moment.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a slight edge in the Derby della Madonnina and have won 84 out of 231 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed 78 victories against Inter Milan and will look to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Inter Milan form guide: W-W-W-D-D

AC Milan form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News

Inter Milan have a point to prove

Inter Milan

Marcelo Brozovic has recovered from his knock and will be included in the squad this week. Inter Milan are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have an excellent squad

AC Milan

Ismael Bennacer, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, and Alessio Romagnoli are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Alessandro Florenzi and Simon Kjaer are also injured and have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Injured: Ismael Bennacer, Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Alessio Romagnoli, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Robin Gosens, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have managed to overcome their mid-season slump and have pulled off crucial victories against both Napoli and Inter Milan. The Rossoneri have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to win a Scudetto this year.

Inter Milan are currently only two points behind league-leaders AC Milan and will need to work hard to keep pace in the title race. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 AC Milan

