Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A features another edition of the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with arch-rivals Inter Milan on Saturday. The two Milanese giants have been impressive this season and will need to win this game.

AC Milan are in third place in the Serie A standings and have conceded far too much ground to their cross-city rivals this season. The Rossoneri played out a 0-0 stalemate against Juventus last month and will need to take it up a notch to stay in the title race.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Nerazzurri edged Venezia to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a slight historical edge over AC Milan and have won 84 out of 229 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed 77 victories against Inter Milan and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two Serie A giants took place in November last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to go a step further this weekend.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-W

AC Milan form guide the Serie A: D-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Team News

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Robin Gosens has completed his transfer from Atalanta to Inter Milan but remains ruled out with a long-term injury. Joaquin Correa is also carrying a knock at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan need to win this game

AC Milan

Ante Rebic, Fikayo Tomori, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Fode Ballo-Toure is on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fode Ballo-Toure

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Rade Krunic, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have pulled off a stunning coup this season and are well on their way to another Serie A title. The reigning champions have Napoli and AC Milan hot on their heels and could potentially land a body blow on the latter with a victory this weekend.

AC Milan are known to take it up a notch against their arch-rivals, however, and could reduce the gap between the two sides to a mere point. With both teams determined to hold their own, this game may well produce a repeat of the reverse fixture with both teams sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 AC Milan

