Inter Milan vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

Al Nassr are up against another European giant this week as Cristiano Ronaldo and his side lock horns with Inter Milan in an interesting friendly match at the Nagai Stadium on Thursday.

Inter Milan vs Al Nassr Preview

Inter Milan finished in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The Saudi Arabian outfit held PSG to an admirable 0-0 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Inter Milan vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have never played an official game against Inter Milan and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions, Al Nassr are winless in their last three matches on their pre-season tour and have conceded a total of nine goals in these games.

Inter Milan enjoyed a fairly impressive end to their Serie A campaign, winning four of their last five league games of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Inter Milan featured in their 11th major final in Europe last season- Juventus and AC Milan are the only two Italian teams that have a better record in this regard.

Inter Milan vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr were outplayed by Benfica and Celta Vigo in the same week but did well to keep PSG at bay in their previous game. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his mark on the team's pre-season tour and will look to step up in this match.

Inter Milan have a robust squad at their disposal and exceeded expectations last season. The Nerazzurri are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Al Nassr

Inter Milan vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes