Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma outfit in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this year. The Nerazzurri slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 25 out of the last 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 17 victories.

Inter Milan have won 75 games and have scored 290 goals against AS Roma - the most that they have managed against any team in Serie A history.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - they last had a longer streak against the Giallorossi in 1941.

Both teams have won five games apiece in the last 17 matches played between the two teams at the San Siro, with Inter Milan remaining unbeaten in the last five games.

Inter Milan have lost at least three matches in the first seven games of a Serie A season for the only the 10th time in their history.

Inter Milan have won their last seven Serie A matches at the San Siro and have kept four clean sheets during this run.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

Inter Milan have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Nerazzurri were shockingly poor against Udinese and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

AS Roma have grown in stature under Jose Mourinho but have a few issues to address at the moment. Both teams are currently on an even footing and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 AS Roma

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

