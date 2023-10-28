Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Slavia Praha by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Nerazzurri edged RB Salzburg to a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 26 out of the last 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 18 victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A and have won four of their last five such games in the competition.

Inter Milan have secured 76 victories and have scored 239 goals against AS Roma in the history of the top flight - more than they have managed against any other team in the competition.

AS Roma are unbeaten in four of their last six matches away from home against Inter Milan in the Serie A and managed to win their last such games in the competition.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on winning the league title. Lautaro Martinez has stepped up to the plate for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

AS Roma can pack a punch on their day have troubled the hosts in the past. Inter Milan are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 AS Roma

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes