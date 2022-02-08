Inter Milan vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia is back in action with a crucial quarter-final fixture this week as AS Roma take on Inter Milan on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

AS Roma are in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have flattered to deceive this season. The Giallorossi played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genoa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Nerazzurri slumped to a 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals AC Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a good record against AS Roma and have won 23 out of 63 matches played between the two teams. AS Roma have managed 17 victories against Inter Milan and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Inter Milan. AS Roma were outplayed on the day and will need to step up this week.

Inter Milan form guide: L-W-W-D-W

AS Roma form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Team News

Inter Milan have a strong squad

Inter Milan

Robin Gosens has completed his transfer from Atalanta to Inter Milan but remains ruled out with a long-term injury. Joaquin Correa is also carrying a knock at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa, Felipe Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma need to win this game

AS Roma

Leonardo Spinazzola is recovering from a long-term injury and will not be available for selection. AS Roma have impressive players on their bench and will need to field their best team this week.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Ranocchia; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Galgliardini, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en



Hear what Simone Inzaghi had to say ahead of our



🎙️ | INTERVIEWHear what Simone Inzaghi had to say ahead of our #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa quarter-final against Roma tomorrow 🎙️ | INTERVIEWHear what Simone Inzaghi had to say ahead of our #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa quarter-final against Roma tomorrow👇https://t.co/zULI13ryuc

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling; Rick Karsdorp, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham

Inter Milan vs AS Roma Prediction

Inter Milan are facing stiff competition in the Serie A and will need to work hard to wear silverware this season. The Nerazzurri have an impressive squad and can be unstoppable on their day.

Inter Milan have improved some aspects of their game under Jose Mourinho but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year. AC Milan have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 AS Roma

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi