Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side held AC Milan to an admirable 1-1 draw over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Nerazzurri thrashed Lecce by a comfortable 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 24 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - their longest such streak against La Dea in the history of the competition.

Inter Milan have won each of their last three matches against Atalanta in the Serie A and could win four consecutive games against them in the competition for the first time since 2001.

After a run of two consecutive defeats at home against Atalanta in the Serie A, Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last nine such games in the competition.

Inter Milan have won all their six matches in the Serie A in 2024 and could set a club record in this regard with another victory this week.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Inter Milan have been in exceptional form since the turn of the year and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The Nerazzurri are the favourites to win the league title and will need to be at their relentless best this week.

Atalanta have a poor recent record in this fixture but have shown marked improvement over the past month. Inter Milan are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes