Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Inter Milan take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the San Siro on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Lecce by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 25 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Inter Milan have won each of their last 11 matches against Atalanta in Serie A - their longest such run against La Dea in the history of the competition.

Atalanta's previous victory against Inter Milan in Serie A came by a 2-1 margin in 2014 - La Dea have conceded 23 goals in the 10 league games following this run.

After a run of nine victories on the trot at home in Serie A, Inter Milan have alternated between a win and a draw in their last six such games.

Atalanta could lose two of their first three games in a Serie A campaign for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Inter Milan have an admirable squad at their disposal but have been slightly inconsistent this season. Hakan Calhanoglu found the back of the net last week and will look to make his mark yet again in this clash.

Atalanta can be lethal on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Atalanta

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hakan Calhanoglu to score - Yes

