Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st January 2023

Inter Milan are set to play Atalanta on Tuesday in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia at San Siro.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Davide Ballardini's Cremonese in the league. A brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Nigerian striker David Okereke scored the consolation goal for Cremonese.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Dejan Stankovic's Sampdoria 2-0 in the league. Goals from Danish full-back Joakim Maehle and Nigeria international Ademola Lookman sealed the deal for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan have won 10 games, lost six and drawn 11.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has managed 14 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Inter Milan.

Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko has 10 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Inter Milan.

Attacker Ademola Lookman has 15 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Atalanta.

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has six goals this season for Atalanta in the league.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 2nd in the league, 10 points behind league leaders Napoli, who have played a game less. As things stand, the league title is Napoli's to lose, and Simone Inzaghi's best hope of winning a trophy this season will be progressing in the Coppa Italia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Victor Lindelof, option in the list but Man United want to keep him - as Lille don't want to sell Tiago Djaló now. Inter are exploring options to replace Milan Skriniar in case agreement will be reached with PSG to anticipate the deal in January.Victor Lindelof, option in the list but Man United want to keep him - as Lille don't want to sell Tiago Djaló now. Inter are exploring options to replace Milan Skriniar in case agreement will be reached with PSG to anticipate the deal in January. 🔵 #transfersVictor Lindelof, option in the list but Man United want to keep him - as Lille don't want to sell Tiago Djaló now. https://t.co/GpYY5f53sR

It has been reported that Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar has agreed to move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and it is also likely that the 27-year old will move to Paris in January if the clubs are able to agree on a fee. Considering Skriniar's importance to Inter Milan's defence, it will be interesting to see how the club plans to replace him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.



Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”.“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. Milan Škriniar confirms: “Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG”. 🚨🔵🔴 #PSG“I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.Škriniar has signed free agent deal for June — but PSG want to anticipate the move in January. https://t.co/KFLxVcIXmF

Atalanta, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, two points behind Inter Milan. Atalanta's famed academy has once again produced a gem; young centre-back Giorgio Scalvini has emerged as one of the most promising young Italian footballers, and the 19-year old has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Inter Milan after some excellent performances.

Alongside Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners, Ademola Lookman and Rasmus Hjoland are all enjoying good seasons; in Koopmeiners and Lookman's cases, it is highly likely that Atalanta will be fielding calls this summer.

Inter Milan to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Atalanta

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Inter Milan

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet- Yes

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes