Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Fresh off the back of clinching the Coppa Italia title, Inter Milan play host to Atalanta in round 37 of Serie A on Saturday.
Having failed to win the last nine meetings between the teams, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side journey to San Siro looking to get one over the hosts as they pursue a top-four finish.
Inter picked up their first piece of silverware of the season on Wednesday when they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to claim a second successive Coppa Italia title.
Simone Inzaghi’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they were denied a sixth consecutive win courtesy of a 3-1 loss against Napoli last weekend.
Inter, who have also secured their spot in the Champions League final, are currently third in the Serie A table, two points off second-placed Lazio with two games to go.
As for Atalanta, Juventus’ 10-point deduction has put them back in the race for a Champions League spot as they now sit fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed AC Milan.
The Nerazzurri head into Saturday fresh off the back of a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona, which snapped their run of two successive defeats.
Next up for Atalanta is a rampant Inter Milan side who they have failed to defeat in their last nine attempts since November 2018.
Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 22 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Inter Milan boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Atalanta have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Inter Milan are on a nine-match undefeated run against Atalanta, claiming four wins and five draws since a 4-1 loss in November 2018.
- Gasperini’s side currently boast the division’s third-best away record, having picked up 31 points from their 18 games on the road.
- Inter are on a run of four home wins on the bounce, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since November’s 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions League.
Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction
With Atalanta back into the top-four race, we expect them to give Inter a run for their money on Saturday. However, Inzaghi’s side have been near impenetrable on home turf and should hold the visitors to a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta
Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight clashes)