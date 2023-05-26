Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Fresh off the back of clinching the Coppa Italia title, Inter Milan play host to Atalanta in round 37 of Serie A on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last nine meetings between the teams, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side journey to San Siro looking to get one over the hosts as they pursue a top-four finish.

Inter picked up their first piece of silverware of the season on Wednesday when they beat Fiorentina 2-1 to claim a second successive Coppa Italia title.

Simone Inzaghi’s side now turn their attention to Serie A, where they were denied a sixth consecutive win courtesy of a 3-1 loss against Napoli last weekend.

Inter, who have also secured their spot in the Champions League final, are currently third in the Serie A table, two points off second-placed Lazio with two games to go.

As for Atalanta, Juventus’ 10-point deduction has put them back in the race for a Champions League spot as they now sit fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri head into Saturday fresh off the back of a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona, which snapped their run of two successive defeats.

Next up for Atalanta is a rampant Inter Milan side who they have failed to defeat in their last nine attempts since November 2018.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Inter Milan boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atalanta have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Inter Milan are on a nine-match undefeated run against Atalanta, claiming four wins and five draws since a 4-1 loss in November 2018.

Gasperini’s side currently boast the division’s third-best away record, having picked up 31 points from their 18 games on the road.

Inter are on a run of four home wins on the bounce, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since November’s 3-3 draw against Benfica in the Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

With Atalanta back into the top-four race, we expect them to give Inter a run for their money on Saturday. However, Inzaghi’s side have been near impenetrable on home turf and should hold the visitors to a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight clashes)

Poll : 0 votes