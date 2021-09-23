Inter Milan vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan invite Atalanta to San Siro in a highly-anticipated Serie A clash on Saturday.

Inter, the reigning champions, have had a winning start to their 2021-22 campaign and in just five games have scored 18 goals. After being held to a 2-2 draw by Sampdoria earlier this month, Inter have recorded back-to-back wins, 6-1 against Bologna and 3-1 against Fiorentina in their midweek clash.

Atalanta are also on a two-game winning streak after a 2-1 loss at Fiorentina. They are currently placed fourth in the league standings but haven't hit their best goalscoring form yet.

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 133 times across all competitions. As one would expect, the home side have been dominant in this fixture and have 72 wins to their name.

Atalanta have just two wins in their last 10 encounters with the Milan giants and overall, they have 27 wins. The spoils have been shared 34 times between the two rivals.

They last squared off at Saturday's venue in March, with that game ending in a narrow 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri. Two defenders, Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar, combined for the winning goal.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Atalanta form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Team News

Inter Milan

Arturo Vidal and Stefano Sensi continue to be ruled out with injuries, while Gabriel Brazão is a long-term absentee. Joaquin Correa missed the game against Fiorentina with an injury. He is making a quick recovery but this game is coming too soon for him.

Nicolo Barella was taken off the field against Fiorentina as a precaution and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Stefano Sensi, Gabriel Brazão

Doubtful: Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Luis Muriel and Hans Hateboer are the two injury concerns for the visitors here. Muriel's muscle injury turned out to be minor and he is expected to return to the pitch for the Champions League clash against Young Boys on 3 October.

Injured: Luis Muriel, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia; Marcelo Brozović, Matias Vecino, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic, Teun Koopmeiners, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina; Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Prediction

Inter Milan have been in tremendous form this season and their great goalscoring form makes them the favorites here. Atalanta have had a relatively slow start to their season with six goals in five games.

We expect the game to be closely contested, but Inter have home advantage and should be able to record a win in this high-profile clash.

Prediciton: Inter Milan 3-2 Atalanta

