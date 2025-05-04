Inter Milan vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Inter Milan will invite Barcelona to San Siro in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. The first leg ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw last week, and this match is also expected to be another entertaining contest.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games on Saturday, registering a 1-0 home triumph over Verona in Serie A. Kristjan Asllani converted from the penalty spot in the ninth minute to give Inter the decisive lead, as he scored his first goal of the season.

The visitors also bounced back with a win on Saturday. Second-half goals from Raphinha and Fermín López helped them record a comeback 2-1 away win over Real Valladolid in La Liga. They maintained their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings with that win.

Barça last played in the Champions League final in 2015, defeating Juventus 3-1. Inter, meanwhile, last made it to the final in 2023 and lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions, including the four meetings in the erstwhile Fairs Cup. They have met 13 times in the Champions League. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording eight wins. Inter have three wins and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, with the last two ending in 3-3 draws.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in the Champions League and registered a 1-0 win when they last hosted Barcelona in 2022.

The Blaugrana have suffered just one defeat across all competitions in 2025, with that loss registered away from home against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last month.

The visitors have lost their last four semifinal away games in the Champions League.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Prediction

The Nerazzurri have registered just one win in their last six games across all competitions and have failed to score in three games during that period. They have lost two of their last three home games. Nonetheless, their last home defeat in the Champions League was registered in 2022 and they will look to make the most of their home advantage.

Lautaro Martinez was injured in the first leg and misses this match. Benjamin Pavard is also not back to full fitness. Mehdi Taremi will likely start in place of Martinez.

Barça extended their unbeaten streak to five games last week and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one defeat in their travels since November.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Wojciech Szczęsny will start between the sticks here. Robert Lewandowski was spotted in training and should at least be on the bench for this match.

While Inter have a good recent home record in the Champions League, their recent home form is a cause for concern. The visitors head into the match in much better shape and should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Barcelona

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

