Inter Milan vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

High-flying Inter Milan welcome promoted side Benevento to the San Siro this weekend in Serie A as they hope to push on in the title race.

The Nerazzurri beat crosstown rivals AC Milan in a pulsating Derby della Madonnina encounter in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia earlier this week.

The victory restored the side's confidence after the disappointing goalless stalemate to a lowly Udinese just days before.

Antonio Conte's men will look to channel that fighting spirit in the league to maintain pressure on the Rossoneri, who are still two points ahead of them on the table.

Meanwhile, struggling Benevento will look to put an end to a three-game winless run in the league and cause a huge upset.

With only six wins from 19 games, the Sorcerers are 11th in the standings but have stayed clear of the relegation zone so far.

This is the club's second-ever season in Serie A. Based on their form, they have a good chance of retaining their top-flight status for the first time in back-to-back seasons.

Inter Milan vs Benevento Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only four times in history. Inter Milan, rather unsurprisingly, have come out on top on each occasion.

Earlier on in the season, the Nerazzurri marched to a comprehensive 5-2 victory in Benevento on matchday two. Meanwhile, in their last meeting at the San Siro in January 2019, the Serpents come out 6-2 victors in Coppa Italia action.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Benevento Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Inter Milan vs Benevento Team News

Inter Milan

Antonio Conte will be without the services of Matias Vecino and Danilo D'Ambrosio, as they are long-term injury absentees.

The former Chelsea and Juventus manager may opt to shuffle his pack for the match. Key players such as Lautaro Martinez, Achraf Hakimi, and Alessandro Bastoni are likely to be back in the XI after starting on the bench in the Udinese draw.

Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, and Bastoni must proceed with caution as they're just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Matias Vecino and Danilo D'Ambrosio

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Benevento

The Sorcerers will be missing Massimo Volta, Luca Antei, Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini, as they are injured at the moment. Meanwhile, Marco Sau will be serving the second game of his two-match ban.

Injured: Massimo Volta, Luca Antei, Gaetano Letizia and Gabriele Moncini

Suspended: Marco Sau

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Benevento Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Perisic; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Benevento (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Federico Barba; Andres Tello, Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Perparim Hetemaj, Riccardo Improta; Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Caprari.

Inter Milan vs Benevento Prediction

The Nerazzurri are clearly the better quality side in this fixture, while the derby victory has only boosted their confidence further.

Even though Benevento might ruffle a few feathers defensively, the home side should eventually cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 4-1 Benevento