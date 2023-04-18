Inter Milan vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Benfica in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Preview

Inter Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, are at the top of the Primeira Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chaves over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan are unbeaten in all four of their matches against Benfica in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in three of these matches.

Prior to their victory against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium this season, Benfica were winless in all six of their games away from home against Italian opponents in European competitions.

The previous meeting between the two teams at the San Siro took place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Cup in 2004 and ended in a 4-3 victory for Inter Milan.

Benfica have lost the first leg of a European knockout tie by at least a two-goal margin nine times and have managed to overturn the deficit in only one of these ties.

Inter Milan have won the first leg of a European knockout tie by at least a two-goal margin nine times and have never been knocked out from this position.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Prediction

Inter Milan have flattered to deceive in recent weeks but will be intent on proving their mettle in Europe. Romulus Lukaku scored a penalty in the first leg and will look to make an impact this week.

Benfica have punched above their weight this season but were outplayed in the reverse fixture. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Benfica

Inter Milan vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Romelu Lukaku to score - Yes

