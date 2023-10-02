Inter Milan vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an intriguing fixture at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Preview

Benfica are currently rooted to the bottom of Group D of the UEFA Champions League and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged FC Porto to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in their group in the UEFA Champions League and have been impressive this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Salernitana by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Benfica in European competitions and have won two out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

Inter Milan and Benfica are locking horns in the UEFA Champions League for the second consecutive season - the Nerazzurri won last season's two-legged tie by an aggregate 5-3 scoreline.

Benfica are winless in their five matches against Inter Milan in European competitions, with their first-ever defeat against the Nerazzurri coming in the European Cup final in 1965.

The last two matches between Inter Milan and Benfica at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League have witnessed a total of 13 goals, with the previous such game ending in a 3-3 draw.

Inter Milan have won four of their last five home games in the UEFA Champions League - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan vs Benfica Prediction

Inter Milan have been a resurgent force over the past year and have a formidable squad at their disposal this season. Lautaro Martinez pulled off an exceptional four-goal display against Salernitana and will look to achieve a similar feat this week.

Benfica have shown flashes of their ability this season but will be up against a stern test on Tuesday. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Benfica

Inter Milan vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes