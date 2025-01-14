Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bologna take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Venezia to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Bologna and have won 30 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's nine victories.

After a run of six victories in eight matches against Bologna in Serie A, Inter Milan have won only two of their last five such games in the competition.

Bologna have found the back of the net in each of their last 13 matches away from home against Inter Milan in Serie A and are only one more such result away from equalling a record in this regard in their history.

Only one of the last 13 matches between Inter Milan and Bologna in Serie A have ended in a draw, with the only such result during this period coming by a 2-2 scoreline in October 2023.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Inter Milan have been impressive this season but have fallen behind Napoli in the title race in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri have lost only one league game this season and will look to avoid defeat yet again on Wednesday.

Bologna can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. Inter Milan are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

Inter Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

