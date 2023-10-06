Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Preview

Bologna are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Empoli by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Benfica to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Bologna and have won 29 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's eight victories.

The last 11 matches played between Inter Milan and Bologna have produced victories for either team - the last draw between the two teams took place in 2017.

Inter Milan have won each of their last three matches at home against Bologna in the Serie A and have won each of their last two such games by a 6-1 margin.

Inter Milan have picked up six victories in their first seven matches in the Serie A this season and have achieved the feat only for the fifth time in their history.

Bologna have kept clean sheets in each of their last four matches in the Serie A and could achieve five clean sheets in a row in the competition for the first time since 1999.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Inter Milan have been in exceptional form so far this season and have emerged as one of the favourites to win the league title. Lautaro Martinez has been brilliant for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Bologna have presented a robust front this season and can pack a punch on their day. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

Inter Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes