Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Reigning champions Inter Milan will entertain Bologna at the San Siro in the Coppa Italia round of 16 on Wednesday.

The hosts are one of the eight teams making an appearance directly in the round of 16. The visitors, on the other hand, booked their place in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Verona in the previous round. Nikola Moro opened the scoring in the 41st minute and Sydney van Hooijdonk doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

Inter extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to 15 games on Sunday, with a comfortable 2-0 away win over Lazio in Serie A. Lautaro Martínez scored his 15th goal of the season while Marcus Thuram also continued his fine form with a goal in the second half.

The visitors made it two wins in a row on Sunday, defeating Roma 2-0 in Serie A. Nikola Moro was on the scoresheet while Rasmus Kristensen's own goal in the second half helped them take a two-goal lead.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 188 times in competitive games. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 91 wins. The visitors have 55 wins in this fixture and 42 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in the Serie A last season. They met in Serie A at the San Siro in October, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Inter Milan have won eight games in a row against Bologna in the Coppa Italia, with the last two games being decided in extra time.

They have met 20 times in the Coppa Italia, with the hosts having a 13-4 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction

The Nerazzurri have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this season, with that loss coming at home against Sassuolo in September in the Serie A. They have kept four consecutive clean sheets at home, scoring seven goals in that period.

They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. They have scored 17 goals in these games while conceding five times.

Denzel Dumfries, Juan Cuadrado, and Stefan de Vrij remain sidelined through injuries for head coach Simone Inzaghi. Benjamin Pavard was on the bench against Lazio and should start here. Alexis Sanchez has a muscle injury and will not recover in time for the match.

The Rossoblù have lost just once in all competitions since August. Interestingly, they have just one win in their away games this season. They are winless in their last four away meetings against Inter and played out a 2-2 draw in their last away meeting in October.

Thiago Motta has his work cut out against his former club and will be without Jesper Karlsson and Riccardo Orsolini for the trip to Milan. Łukasz Skorupski was rested against Roma and should return to the starting XI.

While both teams head into the match in good form, considering Inter's home advantage and better record in the competition than the visitors, we back the Milan giants to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna

Inter Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score or assist any time - Yes