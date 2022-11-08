Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Inter Milan will host Bologna at the San Siro in round 14 of the Italian Serie A on Wednesday (November 9).

The visitors are on a run of four wins across competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Inter failed to find their feet at the weekend, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Juventus. That followed a 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on November 1, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

With 24 points from 13 games, Inter are seventh in the Serie A points table, one point off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Bologna continued their fine string of results, as they picked up a 2-1 win over Torino on Sunday. They have now won their last four games across competitions, including a 1-0 victory over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia on October 20.

With 16 points from 13 games, Bologna are 12th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Fiorentina.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter have been dominant in this fixture, claiming 28 wins from the last 42 meetings.

Bologna have managed seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Bologna are on a run of four wins since a 3-2 loss against Napoli on October 16.

Inter have won their last four home games across competitions, scoring ten goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Bologna have managed just one win away from home this season, losing four and drawing one of their six games.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Inter will fancy their chances of arresting their slump, as they return home, where they have won their last four games across competitions. While an in-form Bologna side could put up a fight, the Nerazzurri should make use of their home advantage and claim all three points.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Bologna

Inter Milan vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

