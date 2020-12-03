Inter Milan vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan welcome Bologna to the San Siro on Saturday as the Serie A action continues.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

A brace from star striker Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Italian full-back Matteo Darmian sealed the win for Inter Milan. A brace from France international Alassane Plea proved a mere consolation for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bologna, on the other hand, beat Crotone 1-0 last Sunday in Serie A. Italy international and former Villarreal midfielder Roberto Soriano scored the only goal of the game to ensure victory for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Bologna beating Inter Milan 2-1.

Goals from Gambian players Musa Jawara and Musa Barrow secured the win for Bologna. Belgium international Romelu Lukaku scored the goal for Inter Milan.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men. Roberto Soriano of Bologna and centre-back Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan were sent off in the second half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-D-D-W-W

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan vs Bologna Team News

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will be without Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan and veteran left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, who are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Radja Nainggolan, Aleksandar Kolarov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bologna will be without a few players. Star winger and Italy international Riccardo Orsolini, striker Federico Santander, young Danish attacker Andreas Skov Olsen and Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks are all out.

Injured: Riccardo Orsolini, Andreas Skov Olsen, Federico Santander, Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Arturo Vidal, Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Bologna Predicted XI (4-3-3-): Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Rodrigo Palacio, Musa Barrow

Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Inter Milan sit second in the league table, five points behind league leaders AC Milan. Antonio Conte has an impressive squad to work with, as star striker Romelu Lukaku continues to lead the line in fine fashion.

Romelu Lukaku in 2020-21:

Bologna, on the other hand, have a talented squad capable of causing trouble for any of the Serie A big guns. Riccardo Orsolini, Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Musa Barrow have all been linked with big European clubs, and the likes of Roberto Soriano and Rodrigo Palacio provide experience.

Inter Milan are slowly rising up the Serie A table, and should have enough to get past Bologna on the weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Bologna

