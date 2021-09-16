Inter Milan vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Bologna at the San Siro on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.
Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League yesterday. A late second-half goal from young Brazilian forward Rodrygo sealed the deal for Real Madrid.
Bologna, on the other hand, beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in the league. A second-half goal from Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg ensured victory for Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna.
Inter Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head
In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost four and drawn five.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Bologna 1-0. A first-half goal from Belgian superstar Romelu Lukaku, now at Chelsea, secured the win for Inter Milan.
Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W
Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-D-W
Inter Milan vs Bologna Team News
Inter Milan
Inter Milan could be without midfielder Stefano Sensi, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Stefano Sensi
Suspended: None
Bologna
Meanwhile, Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic is expected to have a full squad to choose his side from.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Inter Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI
Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa
Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski, Lorenzo Di Silvestri, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Aaron Hickey, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone, Marko Arnautovic
Inter Milan vs Bologna Prediction
Inter Milan have enjoyed a good start to their Serie A campaign. Their start, combined with Juventus' poor form, will provide confidence to Simone Inzaghi's men as they aim to retain their league title. This could also be the season Lautaro Martinez establishes himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A and in Europe.
Also Read
Bologna, on the other hand, continue to make smart signings. Experienced Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic brings goals as well as drama to the Italian club, and his form could prove to be key this season.
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Bologna
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!