Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Empoli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 28 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's paltry six victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 matches away from home against Cagliari in Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in 2019.

Cagliari have conceded a total of 152 goals in 87 matches against Inter Milan in Serie A - their worst defensive record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Inter Milan have found the back of the net in each of their last 37 matches at home in Serie A, with their previous goalless game at the San Siro coming against Monza in April 2023.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

Inter Milan have been in exceptional form this season and will look to extend their lead at the top of the league table. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have been impressive for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled in this fixture in the past and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-0 Cagliari

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

