Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Preview

Cagliari are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged Atalanta to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Nerazzurri edged Udinese to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 27 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's six victories.

Inter Milan have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2019.

Inter Milan have won each of their last five matches against Cagliari in the Serie A and have scored a total of 13 goals in these matches.

After a run of four unbeaten matches away from home against Inter Milan in the Serie A, Cagliari have lost four of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of four defeats on the trot in the Serie A, Cagliari have lost only one of their last seven games in the competition.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form so far this season and are only a few victories away from lifting the Serie A title. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu have been impeccable this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Cagliari have punched above their weight so far but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Cagliari

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes