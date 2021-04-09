Inter Milan vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan will be looking to extend their winning streak to nine games in Serie A when they welcome struggling Cagliari to the San Siro on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cagliari come into this clash aiming to cause an upset and snap their three-game losing streak.

Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of the table to 12 points after securing a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku continued his scintillating form as he grabbed a goal and provided an assist for Lautaro Martinez’s strike.

Antonio Conte’s men are now closing in on their first Serie A title since winning the treble back in 2010.

They welcome Cagliari to the San Siro, where they have picked up 37 points from 42. This is currently the league’s best home record.

Antonio Conte admits Inter Milan may finally clinch Serie A title after win over Bologna https://t.co/vqhbZXLVjV — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 4, 2021

Cagliari come into this clash in contrasting form, having lost their last three games on the bounce.

After the 2-0 loss to Hellas Verona last time out, Leonardo Semplici’s men have now suffered 17 defeats this season.

They have picked up just seven points out of a possible 45, and could see their five-year stay in the Italian top-flight come to an end as they face relegation.

Advertisement

However, they are two points away from safety and will try to emerge from the drop zone in the coming weeks.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Head-To-Head

In their 39 meetings, Inter Milan have picked up 23 wins, while Cagliari have managed six. It has ended all square between both sides on 10 occasions.

Inter Milan extended their unbeaten run in this fixture to four games with a 3-1 win in their most recent encounter back in December.

Inter Milan Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Cagliari Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Team News

Ivan Perisic is the only guaranteed absentee for Inter Milan as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Alessandro Bastoni and Marcelo Brozovic will be available for selection after both served their one-match suspensions against Sassuolo.

Injured: Ivan Perisic

Suspended: None

Cagliari have a relatively long injury list and will be without several key players.

Alessandro Tripaldelli (back), Luca Ceppitelli (calf) and Riccardo Sottil (thigh) are all on the sidelines through injury.

Alessio Cragno is in isolation after contracting COVID-19 while Nahitan Nandez is a major doubt.

Advertisement

Injured: Alessandro Tripaldelli, Luca Ceppitelli, Riccardo Sottil

COVID-19: Alessio Cragno

Doubtful: Nahitan Nandez

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Ragnar Klavan, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

Inter Milan have been the most dominant team in Serie A this season. Meanwhile, Cagliari have endured a turbulent campaign and are in a heated race to avoid the drop.

Inter Milan are clearly the better side and we expect them to grab all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-0 Cagliari