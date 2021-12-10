Inter Milan vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan host Cagliari at the San Siro in Serie A on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their midweek European defeat.

The Nerazzurri went down 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, ending their five-game winning run in all competitions.

On the league front, though, Simone Inzaghi's men haven't lost in eight games since a 3-1 reverse against Lazio in October.

With 37 points from 16 games, the defending Italian champions are second in the league table and will hope to maintain pressure on leaders and city rivals AC Milan.

Cagliari, meanwhile, are battling relegation in 18th spot with just 10 points, having won only once so far this season.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Head-To-Head

Inter Milan have won 24 of their last 40 clashes with Cagliari, losing only six times.

Cagliari's last victory in the fixture came back in March 2019 when the side pulled off a shock 2-1 upset.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Team News

Inter Milan

Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian and Joaquin Correa are all down with hamstring injuries, while Christian Eriksen is still some way from full recovery despite returning to training recently.

Nicolo Barella was sent off in their Champions League loss to Real Madrid on Tuesday but his suspension is only confined to European games. He's available and is likely to start on the weekend.

Stefan de Vrij returned from his injury lay-off but was an unused substitute in the said match. He'll be gunning to start on Saturday.

Injured: Andrea Ranocchia, Matteo Darmian, Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Christian Eriksen

Int❄️r 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter_en



The boss looks at the positives after Real Madrid v Inter 👇



inter.it/en/news/2021/1… 🎙 | INZAGHIThe boss looks at the positives after Real Madrid v Inter 👇 🎙 | INZAGHI The boss looks at the positives after Real Madrid v Inter 👇inter.it/en/news/2021/1…

Cagliari

Marko Rog and Paolo Farago haven't featured this season through long-term injuries, while Sebastian Walukiewicz and Kevin Strootman won't return before 2022.

Nahitan Nandez is also sidelined.

Injured: Marko Rog, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Cagliari (3-5-2): Boris Radunovic; Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Martín Cáceres; Raoul Bellanova, Răzvan Marin, Gastón Pereiro, Alberto Grassi, Dalbert Henrique; Keita Baldé, Joao Pedro.

Inter Milan vs Cagliari Prediction

The Nerazzurri have a dominant record in this fixture and boast a superior quality squad too.

Their form on the league front lately has been incredible too and there's no reason why Simone Inzaghi's troops can't secure all three points here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Cagliari

Edited by Shardul Sant