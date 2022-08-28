Inter Milan vs Cremonese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Inter Milan will invite Cremonese to the San Siro in the Serie A on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri's winning start to the league campaign came to an end with a 3-1 defeat at Lazio on Saturday.

The capital club were the dominant team in the game, taking the lead through Felipe Anderson. Lautaro Martínez equalised for Inter in the 51st minute, but Lazio struck twice in the final 15 minutes to secure all three points.

Cremonese, meanwhile, also suffered a defeat in their previous outing, falling to a 2-1 loss at home to Torino on Saturday. Their return to the top-flight has not been ideal, having lost all three games.

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Head-to-Head

The two northern Italian rivals have locked horns 21 times across competitions, but this will be their first meeting since the turn of the century. As expected, Inter have a better record, leading 14-3 in wins, while four games have ended in draws. Interestingly, all three wins for La Cremo against Inter have come at the San Siro, with the last one coming in the 1991-92 Serie A campaign.

Inter Milan form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Cremonese form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Team News

Inter Milan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a key absentee for the Nerazzurri, as he's struggling with a hamstring issue. The Armenian is not expected to be risked here, with the first Derby della Madonnina of the season taking place on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dalbert and Gabriel Brazao are long-term absentees with injury.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Dalbert, Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cremonese

There are no reported absentees for the visitors ahead of their trip to Milan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Predicted XIs

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Ionut Radu; Emanuel Aiwu, Vlad Chiriches, Luka Lochoshvili; Paolo Ghiglione, Charles Pickel, Santiago Ascacibar, Emanuele Valeri; Cristian Buonaiuto; David Okereke, Cyriel Dessers

Inter Milan vs Cremonese Prediction

Inter will look to return to winning ways here, as they face two tough games in the next ten days. They will meet reigning Serie A champions and arch-rivals AC Milan on Saturday before taking on Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener next Wednesday.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have struggled ontheir return to the top-flight, scoring three goals in three league games and conceding six, with only last-placed Monza conceding more. Considering the same, Inter should coast to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-0 Cremonese

