Inter Milan vs Dynamo Kiev prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendly 2021

Inter Milan play their last friendly game before officially starting the 2021-22 season against Dynamo Kiev at the Stadio Brianteo in Monza on Saturday.

The reigning Serie A champions have won their last two games against Crotone and Parma and will be looking to finish on a high.

But their Ukrainian counterparts have already begun their new domestic campaign, winning all three of their opening games to start their title defense on a high.

Inter Milan vs Dynamo Kiev Head-To-Head

Inter Milan and Dynamo Kiev have clashed four times in official games, with the Serie A outfit going unbeaten in all of them, winning twice.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D

Dynamo Kiev Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Inter Milan vs Dynamo Kiev Team News

Inter Milan

Simone Inzaghi named a strong line-up for their last game against Parma.

With the new season still a week away, he may field all his key players once more.

However, there's been one change since their last outing - Radja Nainggolan has left the club after the mutual termination of contract.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dynamo Kiev

The Ukrainian side have already got their new campaign off and will play their next league match against Inhulets' on Wednesday.

With that in mind, head coach Mircea Lucescu may opt to ring in a few changes for this clash.

Denys Boyoko is pushing to start ahead of Georgiy Buschan, while Mykola Shaparenko and Denys Antyukh are some other players who might feature in the XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Dynamo Kiev Predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Bastoni; Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Martin Satriano.

Dynamo Kiev (4-2-3-1): Denys Boyko; Oleksandr Tymchyk, Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Syrota, Sidcley; Oleksandr Andriyevskyi, Sergiy Sydorchuk; Denys Garmash, Bogdan Lednev, Denys Antyukh; Eric Ramirez.

Inter Milan vs Dynamo Kiev Prediction

Dynamo Kiev may not give much importance to this clash as their season has already begun and will be wary of losing their key players to injury.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have been giving their key players a few minutes to prep ahead of their Serie A opener against Genoa.

It should be a straight-forward victory for the Italian champions.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Dynamo Kiev

