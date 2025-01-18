Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

InterThe 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lecce last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Empoli and have won 24 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's paltry three victories.

Empoli have lost 26 of their 33 matches against Inter Milan in Serie A - the highest number of defeats they have endured against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Inter Milan have won 13 of their last 14 matches against Empoli in Serie A and have scored a total of 29 goals in these games, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in January 2023.

Inter Milan and Empoli have not played out draws in their last 16 matches in Serie A, with the Nerazzurri winning 14 of these games.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction

Inter Milan have been in excellent form this season but will face stiff competition from Napoli and Atalanta in the title race. Lautaro Martinez has been prolific yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Empoli can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Inter Milan are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Empoli

Inter Milan vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

