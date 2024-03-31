Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Monday.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

c Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an impressive recent record against Empoli and have won 22 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's paltry one victory.

Inter Milan have lost only two of their last 20 matches against Empoli in the Serie A and have scored a total of 40 goals during this period.

Inter Milan have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their last 15 matches against Empoli in the Serie A and have kept clean sheets in their last two such games in the competition.

Inter Milan lost their previous league game at home against Empoli in the Serie A in January last year and have never suffered two consecutive such defeats in the competition.

Inter Milan have found the back of the net in each of their 29 matches in the Serie A this season.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction

Inter Milan have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. Lautaro Martinez can be lethal on his day and will look to be at his best this weekend.

Empoli can pack a punch on their day but have struggled so far this season. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Empoli

Inter Milan vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes