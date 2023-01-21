Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2023

Inter Milan are set to play Empoli at San Siro on Monday in Serie A.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. Goals from left-back Federico Dimarco, Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Empoli, on the other hand, beat Dejan Stankovic's Sampdoria 1-0 in the league. A second-half goal from Nigeria international Tyronne Ebuehi secured the win for Paolo Zanetti's Empoli.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan have won 10 games and drawn one.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has scored nine goals in the league for Inter Milan.

Midfielder Nicolo Barella has 10 goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has six goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Young midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi has scored three goals in the league for Empoli.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction

Inter Milan are currently 3rd in the league, although the Serie A table is in flux right now following Juventus' 15-point deduction. Juventus are expected to appeal the decision, but Inter Milan, for now, sit 3rd, 10 points behind league leaders Napoli.

The performances of players like Samir Handanovic and Joaquin Correa have attracted criticism, while Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is yet to display the form that made him such a feared striker during his first spell in Italy. With both Correa and Lukaku struggling in attack, it makes sense that Inter Milan have been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram.

Meanwhile, the future of Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar is up in the air; Chelsea (of course) and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the 27-year old.

Empoli, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Following Juventus' 15-point deduction, Empoli have the same number of points as Massimiliano Allegri's side. Empoli are three points behind 7th-placed Udinese, and will hope to rise up the table (and potentially overtake Juventus) during the second-half of the season.

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Empoli

Inter Milan vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Inter Milan

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet- Yes

