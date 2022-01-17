Inter Milan vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Empoli at San Siro on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the league. Inter Milan boasted the lion's share of possession while Atalanta managed more shots on target, but both teams were unable to find the net.

Empoli, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Paolo Zanetti's Venezia in the league. A first-half goal from Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski for Empoli was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Nigerian forward David Okereke for Venezia.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage, having won nine games and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Empoli 2-0. Goals from Italian full-backs Danilo D'Ambrosio and Federico Dimarco ensured victory for Inter Milan. Empoli had young midfielder Samuele Ricci sent off in the second-half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-W-W

Empoli form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-L-D

Inter Milan vs Empoli Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have no known injury issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli

Meanwhile, Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli will be unable to call upon the services of Swedish midfielder Nicolas Haas and left-back Fabiano Parisi, while there are doubts over the availability of winger Federico Di Francesco.

Injured: Fabiano Parisi, Nicolas Haas

Doubtful: Federico Di Francesco

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Empoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino, Aleksandar Kolarov, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario, Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Fiamozzi, Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson, Filippo Bandinelli, Szymon Zurkowski, Patrick Cutrone, Andrea La Mantia

Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction

Inter Milan are currently top of the league table, two points ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan. They have enjoyed an excellent season under Simone Inzaghi's management, and a deep run in the Coppa Italia would be another major positive.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Inter celebrate their first Italian Super Cup triumph since 2010



Key man was ______



#UCL Inter celebrate their first Italian Super Cup triumph since 2010Key man was ______ ⚫️🔵 Inter celebrate their first Italian Super Cup triumph since 2010 🎉🏆🔝 Key man was ______#UCL https://t.co/9l5l3xUc4m

Empoli, on the other hand, are 11th in the league. They have not been in good form recently, and will be the underdogs going against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan for the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Empoli

Edited by Abhinav Anand