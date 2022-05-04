Inter Milan vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Empoli at the San Siro on Friday for their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese in the league. First-half goals from experienced Croatian winger Ivan Perisic and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. A second-half goal from Argentine attacker Ignacio Pussetto proved to be a mere consolation for Udinese.

Empoli, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Ivan Juric's Torino in the league. A late second-half hat-trick from star striker Andrea Belotti sealed the deal for Torino. Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski scored the goal for Empoli, who had midfielder Valerio Verre and Slovenian right-back Petar Stojanovic sent off in the second-half.

Inter Milan vs Empoli Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, with Inter Milan beating Empoli 3-2. Goals from experienced Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez, centre-back Andrea Ranocchia and midfielder Stefano Sensi ensured victory for Inter Milan. A goal from Albania international Nedim Bajrami and an own goal from Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Radu proved to be a mere consolation for Empoli.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Empoli form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-D-L

Inter Milan vs Empoli Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan could be without midfielder Nicolo Barella, centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and German left-back Robin Gosens. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella, Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Empoli

Meanwhile, Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli will be unable to call upon the services of Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas and centre-backs Riccardo Marchizza and Lorenzo Tonelli, with all three players injured. Midfielder Valerio Verre and Slovenian right-back Petar Stojanovic are both suspended.

Injured: Nicolas Haas, Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Marchizza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Petar Stojanovic, Valerio Verre

Inter Milan vs Empoli Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Ivan Perisic, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario, Riccardo Flamozzi, Simone Romagnoli, Sebastiano Luperto, Liberato Cacace, Marco Benassi, Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski, Andrea La Mantia, Patrick Cutrone, Federico Di Francesco

Inter Milan vs Empoli Prediction

Inter Milan are 2nd in Serie A, two points behind league leaders AC Milan. The Serie A title race is coming down to the wire, with the Milan clubs providing good competition to each other.

Empoli, on the other hand, are 14th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani has been recently linked with Inter Milan.

Inter Milan will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Empoli

