Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's UCL Match - October 4, 2022

Inter Milan and Barcelona will lock horns at the San Siro on Tuesday (October 4) in a game that could hugely impact Group C qualification.
Simone Inzaghi's team are struggling, with Marcelo Brozovic's injury adding to their woes. They have endured four defeats in six games across competitions, most recently suffering a 2-1 home defeat against AS Roma.
Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona are in a splendid form, with their 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich their only poor result in a while. Robert Lewandowski has had no problems in adjusting to life at the club. The Blaugrana enter this fixture as a well-oiled machine despite injuries to some key defensive cogs.
Squads to Choose from
Inter Milan
Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Samir Handanovic, Gabriel Brazao, and Alex Cordaz
Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, Raoul Bellanova, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Dalbert Henrique, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Mattio Zanotti
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Roberto Gagliardini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Valentin Carboni, Denzel Dumfries, and Robin Gosens
Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez
Barcelona
Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, and Arnau Tenas
Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Pablo Gavira, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong, and Sergi Roberto
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay
Predicted Playing XIs
Inter Milan (3-5-2)
Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele
Match Details
Match: Inter Milan vs Barcelona
Date: October 4, 2022
Venue: San Siro, Milan
Inter Milan vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Barcelona should have a decent outing at the San Siro, with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lautaro Martinez, and Alejandro Balde the players common to both teams.
I've gone with different defenders apart from Balde in the two suggested teams, with Federico Dimarco an intriguing differential. In midfield, I've gone with Pedri and Gavi in different teams, with Hakan Calhanoglu being another interesting pick.
Edin Dzeko could be a solid option if he starts over Joaquin Correa. Ousmane Dembele has been excellent so far and will look to combine with Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski is easily the best captaincy option in this game. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is a decent alternative.
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Onana, Alessandro Bastoni, Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Federico Dimarco, Raphinha, Pedri Gonzalez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robert Lewandowski, Lautaro Martinez, and Ousmane Dembele
Captain: Robert Lewandowski. Vice-Captain: Ousmane Dembele
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Francesco Acerbi, Milan Skriniar, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Pablo Gavira, Denzel Dumfries, Robert Lewandowski, Lautaro Martinez, and Joaquin Correa
Captain: Lautaro Martinez. Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski