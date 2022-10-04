Inter Milan vs FC Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's UCL Match - October 4, 2022

Inter Milan and Barcelona will lock horns at the San Siro on Tuesday (October 4) in a game that could hugely impact Group C qualification.

Simone Inzaghi's team are struggling, with Marcelo Brozovic's injury adding to their woes. They have endured four defeats in six games across competitions, most recently suffering a 2-1 home defeat against AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Xavi's Barcelona are in a splendid form, with their 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich their only poor result in a while. Robert Lewandowski has had no problems in adjusting to life at the club. The Blaugrana enter this fixture as a well-oiled machine despite injuries to some key defensive cogs.

Squads to Choose from

Inter Milan

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Samir Handanovic, Gabriel Brazao, and Alex Cordaz

Defenders: Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, Raoul Bellanova, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Matteo Darmian, Stefan de Vrij, Dalbert Henrique, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Mattio Zanotti

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Roberto Gagliardini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Valentin Carboni, Denzel Dumfries, and Robin Gosens

Forwards: Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, and Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Pablo Gavira, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong, and Sergi Roberto

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay

Predicted Playing XIs

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani, Hakan Calhanoglu, Joaquin Correa, and Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele

Match Details

Match: Inter Milan vs Barcelona

Date: October 4, 2022

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Barcelona should have a decent outing at the San Siro, with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lautaro Martinez, and Alejandro Balde the players common to both teams.

I've gone with different defenders apart from Balde in the two suggested teams, with Federico Dimarco an intriguing differential. In midfield, I've gone with Pedri and Gavi in different teams, with Hakan Calhanoglu being another interesting pick.

Edin Dzeko could be a solid option if he starts over Joaquin Correa. Ousmane Dembele has been excellent so far and will look to combine with Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski is easily the best captaincy option in this game. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is a decent alternative.

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Onana, Alessandro Bastoni, Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Federico Dimarco, Raphinha, Pedri Gonzalez, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robert Lewandowski, Lautaro Martinez, and Ousmane Dembele

Captain: Robert Lewandowski. Vice-Captain: Ousmane Dembele

Inter Milan vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Francesco Acerbi, Milan Skriniar, Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Pablo Gavira, Denzel Dumfries, Robert Lewandowski, Lautaro Martinez, and Joaquin Correa

Captain: Lautaro Martinez. Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski

