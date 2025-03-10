Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Inter Milan and Feyenoord will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday (March 11th). The game will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The hosts hold a relatively comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 away win in the first leg in Rotterdam last week. Marcus Thuram broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, while Lautaro Martinez doubled their lead five minutes into the second half. Piotr Zielinski missed a 65th-minute penalty for the visitors.

The Nerazzurri followed up their continental victory with a 3-2 comeback home win over Monza in Serie A. They were two goals down by the 44th minute, Samuele Birindelli and Keita Balde scored for the visitors while Marko Arnautovic halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Hakan Calhanoglu equalized in the 64th minute while Georgios Kyriakopoulos' 77th-minute own goal settled the contest.

Inter will shift their focus to the continent. Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen await the winners of this tie in the quarterfinal.

Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece in three previous games while one game was drawn.

Six of Feyenoord's last eight games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Inter are unbeaten in their last seven home games, winning each of the last six on the bounce.

Feyenoord are winless in their last eight away games against Italian opposition (five losses).

Inter are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in the UEFA Champions League, winning and keeping a clean sheet in each of the last five.

Feyenoord are winless in their last six away games (three losses).

Inter have kept a clean sheet in eight of nine UCL games this season - their 89% clean sheet ratio is the highest in the tournament history (for sides to have played at least five games).

Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Prediction

Inter Milan hold a first-leg lead, although they would not take anything for granted, having let a first-leg lead slip at this same stage against Atletico Madrid last season. Simone Inzaghi's side proved their mettle to come back from two goals down in the league against the division's bottom side to remain top of the standings.

Feyenoord should ostensibly be fresher than their hosts, having been given the weekend off. Manager Robin van Persie will be hoping to overturn a two-goal deficit but his side have won just one of their last 26 away UCL games by a multi-goal margin (although that victory came this season).

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Feyenoord

Inter Milan vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

