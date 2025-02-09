Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Fiorentina take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Monday. Fiorentina got the better of the Nerazzurri in the reverse fixture this week and will look to pull off another upset in this game.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Viola stunned Inter Milan with a 3-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Nerazzurri have a point to prove this week and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 31 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 12 victories.

Since the start of last season, Inter Milan have lost only two of their last 30 matches at home in league competitions - the second-best record in this regard among Europe's top five leagues.

Inter Milan suffered a defeat in their previous game in Serie A and have not lost two matches on the trot in the competition since a run of three consecutive defeats in April 2023.

Fiorentina won the reverse fixture against Inter Milan this week by a comprehensive 3-0 margin and could complete a Serie A double against the Nerazzurri for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Nerazzurri were thoroughly outplayed in the reverse fixture and have a point to prove on Monday.

Fiorentina are in the midst of a purple patch and will look to make the most of their impeccable form. Inter Milan are a seasoned top-tier unit, however, and will likely dig deep to pull off a victory this week.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

