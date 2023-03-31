Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Inter Milan in a crucial encounter at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. La Viola edged Lecce to an important 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a 1-0 victory against Juventus last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 28 of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 10 victories.

Fiorentina have held Inter Milan to a draw on 55 occasions in their history - they have managed the feat more times only against AC Milan.

Fiorentina are winless in their last 11 games against Inter Milan in the Serie A and are looking to secure their first victory against the Nerazzurri since 2017.

Fiorentina and Inter Milan played out a draw in their previous encounter at the San Siro and could play out consecutive draws at the venue for the first time since 1992.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches against Inter Milan that have been played in the second half of the season and have won three of these matches.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Inter Milan have failed to step up on big occasions this season and will need to make a few amends ahead of this game. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but will likely face a formidable test this weekend. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

