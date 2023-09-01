Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Viola eased past Rapid Wien by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side defeated Cagliari by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 29 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 11 victories.

After a run of 11 matches without a single victory against Inter Milan in the Serie A, Fiorentina won their previous league game against the Nerazzurri by a 1-0 margin in April this year.

Fiorentina have defeated Inter Milan on three occasions in the last nine matches between the two teams in the Serie A - only Juventus and Sassuolo have better records in this regard during this period.

Inter Milan have won and kept clean sheets in each of their first two games of the Serie A season and could start a league campaign with three such results for the first time since 1966.

Fiorentina could win their first two away games in a Serie A campaign for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Inter Milan have made an impressive start to their league campaign and have a formidable squad at their disposal. Lautaro Martinez has been excellent for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Inter Milan in the recent past. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Fiorentina

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes