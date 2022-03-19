Inter Milan vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Inter Milan are set to play Fiorentina at the San Siro on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ivan Juric's Torino in the league. A first-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer for Torino was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from experienced Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez for Inter Milan.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat ten-man Bologna 1-0 in Serie A. A second-half goal from Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira secured the win for Fiorentina. Centre-back Kevin Bonifazi was sent off in the first-half for Bologna.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Fiorentina 3-1. Second-half goals from full-back Matteo Darmian, veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Croatian winger Ivan Perisic sealed the deal for Inter Milan. Young winger Riccardo Sottil scored the consolation goal for Fiorentina, who had Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez sent off in the second-half.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-L-D

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Team News

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will be without Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij, while there are doubts over the availability of Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Stefan de Vrij

Doubtful: Marcelo Brozovic

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Sofyan Amrabat, Lucas Torreira, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek, Jonathan Ikone

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Inter Milan are struggling right now. They are 3rd in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They are four points behind league leaders AC Milan, who have played a game more.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 8th in the league. Having sold star striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, manager Vincenzo Italiano will be pleased to see Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek adapting quickly. The former AC Milan striker has scored three goals in the league since joining on loan from Hertha Berlin in January.

Inter Milan should get back to winning ways here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

