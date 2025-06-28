Inter Milan vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2025

Inter Milan will lock horns with Fluminense at Bank of America Stadium in the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday. Both teams went unbeaten in the group stage. Inter won two games while Fluzão registered one win.

The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey in their campaign opener and bounced back well with two consecutive wins. They met River Plate in the final group-stage game and registered a 2-0 win. Francesco Pio Esposito scored his first goal for the club in the 72nd minute, and Alessandro Bastoni doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Tricolor concluded their group-stage campaign with a goalless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns. Notably, all four Brazilian teams made it past the group stage.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. They met in a friendly in 1961 at San Siro, and that match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Inter last met a Brazilian side in a competitive match in the Intercontinental Cup in 1969 and suffered a 1-0 loss.

Fluzão have an unbeaten record against Italian teams thus far, recording 10 wins in 14 games. They last met a team from the Italian Serie A in 1989, and defeated Napoli 1-0.

Inter are unbeaten in their five games in the Club World Cup, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in these games.

Tricolor are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, recording six wins. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Fluzão have won two of their five games in the Club World Cup.

Inter Milan vs Fluminense Prediction

The Nerazzurri have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with that loss registered in the UEFA Champions League final in May. They have won their last two games, scoring two goals apiece, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have also conceded one goal apiece in their two group stage games.

Fluzão are unbeaten in all competitions since early May. They have scored 14 goals in their last seven games while conceding just four times. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their five games in the Club World Cup while also keeping three clean sheets.

Thiago Silva was an unused substitute against Sundowns and should return to the starting XI. Yeferson Soteldo was back in full training and faces a late fitness test.

Inter have an unbeaten record in the Club World Cup, and considering their record in international competitions, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Fluminense

Inter Milan vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

