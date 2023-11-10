Inter Milan vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Inter Milan will host Frosinone at the Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and are looking to return to the pinnacle of Italian football. They beat Atalanta 2-1 in their last league outing, with Hakan Calhanoglu and in-form striker Lautaro Martinez getting on the scoresheet in either half before their opponents scored a consolation goal at the hour mark.

Inter Milan sit atop the Serie A standings with 28 points from 12 matches. They are two points above Juventus in second place and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Frosinone have enjoyed a positive run of results on their return to the top-flight and are well on course to avoid the drop at the end of the season. They picked up a 2-1 win over Empoli last time out in the Serie A via second-half goals from Marvin Cuni and Bayern Munich loanee Arijon Ibrahimovic.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 15 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to extend their winning run when they play this Sunday.

Inter Milan vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Inter and Frosinone. The home side have won all four of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in April 2019, with the Nerazzurri winning 3-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

Inter are the highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 27.

Frosinone are one of five teams in Serie A this season yet to taste victory on the road.

Inter Milan vs Frosinone Prediction

Inter are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their eight home games this season and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Frosinone, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their six games prior. They have struggled for results on the road in Serie A this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Frosinone

Inter Milan vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)