Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Venezia by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Nerazzurri slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 23 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Genoa in Serie A and have kept a total of eight clean sheets in these games, but have played out draws in three of their last four such games.

Inter Milan have won each of their last 10 matches at home against Genoa in Serie A and have scored a total of 27 goals during this period.

Inter Milan have lost two of their last three matches in Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 54 such games preceding this run.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction

Inter Milan are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Nerazzurri can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.

Genoa have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Genoa

Inter Milan vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

