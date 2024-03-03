Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the San Siro on Monday.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Udinese by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Nerazzurri eased past Atalanta by a comfortable 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an impressive recent record against Genoa and have won 22 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Genoa in the Serie A and have conceded only one goal during this period.

Inter Milan and Genoa have played out draws in their last two matches in the Serie A and last played out three consecutive such results in the competition in 1982.

Inter Milan have won each of their last nine matches at home against Genoa in the Serie A and have longer such streaks only against Fiorentina and Lecce in the competition.

Genoa are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches in the Serie A - only Inter Milan have a better record in this regard during this period in the competition.

Inter Milan vs Genoa Prediction

Inter Milan have been in impressive form this season and remain the favourites to win the league title. Lautaro Martinez has been exceptional for the Nerazzurri so far and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Genoa have punched above their weight since the turn of the year and will be intent on pulling off an upset on Monday. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Genoa

Inter Milan vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here